Park Chan-wook of 'Oldboy' fame collaborates with Netflix

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 05:26 pm 1 min read

Park Chan-wook collaborates with Netflix for 'War and Revolt'

Ever since the advent of OTT, we have seen a surge in Asian content and one of the top markets has been South Korea. As per reports, veteran South Korean director Park Chan-wook is now set to collaborate with OTT giant Netflix in an upcoming film titled War and Revolt. Notably, the adept filmmaker won't be directing but co-writing and co-producing the project.

Plotline and cast of the upcoming film

The film's plotline revolves around two friends who become enemies during a war. The cast includes Gang Dong-won and Park Jeong-min. The movie will be helmed by Kim Sang-man. This marks the Oldboy director's first collaboration with Netflix. His last release Decision to Leave received great responses from critics and viewers around the globe. Fans are looking forward to this upcoming project.

