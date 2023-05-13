Technology

How JioCinema Premium fares against Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2023, 04:42 pm 3 min read

There are several streaming services in India, offering a host of movies, TV shows, and other exclusive content. However, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video are some of the most well-known streaming services used by millions of users in the country. Here we discuss the pricing, features, and some of their most-rated content. You can pick one based on your needs and preferences.

JioCinema: A service that is mostly free for all

JioCinema is India's most rapidly growing streaming service. It has recently acquired the streaming rights for FIFA World Cup and IPL, and nearly 215 million viewers have visited the platform in April alone. While the ad-supported JioCinema subscription is free to all users irrespective of their network, a new Premium plan has been introduced as the service begins to show HBO content.

The JioCinema Premium plan costs Rs. 999

JioCinema offers a library of Bollywood movies, regional films, and TV shows. It also includes a dedicated section for on-demand content. While most of the content remains free, the Premium subscription plan that costs Rs. 999 will allow you to watch HBO shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession in the highest video/audio quality on up to four devices.

Disney+ Hotstar: Starts at Rs. 299 per month

Disney+ Hotstar is a subscription-based streaming service with Dolby Atmos support. Its Premium plan costs Rs. 299 and Rs. 1,499 for monthly and yearly subscriptions, respectively. You will be allowed to access all the content in 4K, with TV/laptop compatibility. Up to four users can stream simultaneously. The Super or ad-supported plan costs Rs. 899. It allows Full-HD streaming on up to two devices.

Disney+ Hotstar is known for its collection of Marvel movies

Disney+ Hotstar has a strong line-up of original shows and movies, and is well-positioned in the Indian market. It is the exclusive streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. On-demand live TV service and a kids' section are also available.

Netflix: You can watch documentaries, original content, and more

Netflix is a premium streaming service with a wide variety of original content, as well as movies and TV shows from other studios. It's a good option for people who want to watch high-quality original content. It's especially better for fans of documentaries, foreign films, and stand-up comedy. You can view award-winning series like Stranger Things, The Crown, The Witcher, and more.

Plans range from Rs. 149 to Rs. 649 a month

The Netflix subscription starts at Rs. 149, which offers mobile-only access and 480p video quality. The Basic plan, costing Rs. 199, allows 780p video playback. The Standard pack lets you binge-watch in 1080p on two devices. It costs Rs. 499. The top-tier Premium subscription, priced at Rs. 649, offers 4K streaming on up to four devices simultaneously. It also supports Netflix spatial audio.

Prime Video: It comes bundled with Amazon Prime subscription

Prime Video lets you enjoy a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows, Amazon Originals, and more. When you opt for a Prime subscription, Amazon gives you access to Prime Video, Prime Music, free shipping and 1-day delivery on orders, free audio books/e-books, and more. The Prime subscription can be purchased at Rs. 299 and Rs. 1,499 for monthly and yearly durations, respectively.