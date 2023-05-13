Home / News / Technology News / Twitter to become X: What's Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk's goal
Akash Pandey
Akash Pandey
Akash Pandey covers tech news at NewsBytes. With the experience of over three years, his work focuses on updates related to handsets and other tech gadgets. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application from Sikkim Manipal University, Gangtok.
Mudit Dube
Mudit Dube
Mudit Dube is a technology and automobile editor at NewsBytes. He also manages the in-house news writing software, YANTRA. With an experience of nearly five years, his work focuses on daily news trends, explainers, reviews, and developing technologies. He has a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism and has previously worked with NewsX, a 24-hour english news channel.