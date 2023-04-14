Technology

Meet Inspire 3, DJI's camera drone costlier than an SUV

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2023, 01:11 pm 3 min read

The Inspire 3 offers a first-person view (FPV) and supports interchangeable lenses (Photo credit: DJI)

DJI has introduced its most sophisticated camera drone ever, the Inspire 3. Designed for professional filmmakers, the drone is equipped with a Zenmuse X9-8K Air camera sensor, offering 8K video recording. It can attain a speed of 94km/h and fly for 28 minutes per charge. The device costs a hefty $16,500 (nearly Rs. 13.4 lakh), which makes it costlier than a feature-rich, mid-sized SUV.

Shenzhen-based DJI is one of the well-recognized brands for commercial unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Inspire 3 is an upgrade to Inspire 2 from 2016, sporting a more streamlined design and better mobility. The premium camera drone is designed to capture immersive shots.

With Inspire 3, individuals can obtain incredibly smooth ground-level imagery and stunning aerial shots even with moving objects.

The Inspire 3 has four propellers and a gimbal-camera combo

The Inspire 3 has an arachnid-like design. The landing gear and four propellers swing upward when in motion, allowing the gimbal and camera combo to hang steadily. The drone is operational using the RC Plus remote control, which supports a dual-control mode, meaning the camera and pilot controls can be operated separately. The remote packs a 7.0-inch screen with 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Image processing is handled by DJI's CineCore 3.0

The Inspire 3 packs a 4,280mAh battery

The Inspire 3 uses a cinema-grade imaging system, featuring a Zenmuse X9-8K Air full-frame three-axis gimbal camera with a 1/1.8-inch night vision sensor, a 161-degree field-of-view, and DJI's CineCore 3.0 image processing system. It shoots 8K videos at 25fps and 75fps in CinemaDNG and ProRes RAW formats, respectively. For slow motion footage, the camera can capture at 120 frames per second.

Transmission of video stream occurs with only a 90ms delay

The Inspire 3 transmits output to RC Plus' display using DJI's latest proprietary "Occusync" technology, the O3 Pro. The transmission of the video stream via the drone's camera sensor occurs with a low latency of 90ms. The device can record 1080p videos at 60fps within a 15km distance. Within a 5km range, it can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The drone can fly at a speed of 94km/h

The Inspire 3 can attain a speed of 94km/h. On a single charge, it can fly for up to 28 minutes. The drone comes with DJI's Waypoint Pro feature, which uses real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning technology to precisely locate and repeat movements with very high accuracy. It is also equipped with nine sensors that detect obstacles, giving operators a safer flight.

The Inspire 3 is now up for purchase

The Inspire 3 is available via DJI's official website for $16,500 (around Rs. 13.4 lakh). The drone is expected to arrive at authorized retail stores by the end of June. The combo package includes the RC plus remote with strap, six batteries, a lens carrying box, Air Gimbal Camera, charging hub, trolley case, 1TB SSD, three quick-release propellers, and more.