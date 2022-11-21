Technology

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds, with ANC, launched at Rs. 17,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 21, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) is available in three colorways (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has launched its latest pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds, called the LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) at Rs. 16,990. The earbuds feature an in-ear design, an IPX4-rated build, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to twenty hours of battery life. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on purchases via select debit and credit cards up to November 30.

Why does this story matter?

LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) was released globally in May and has now been launched in India. It is priced lower than the company's flagship audio product, the WX-1000XM4.

The latest device comes with Superlative Noise Canceling, which can effectively eliminate background noise.

Sony is also advertising the "Noise Off" option, which enables automatic switching between the ANC mode and Ambient Sound mode.

LinkBuds S has an IPX4-rated build quality

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) is claimed to be the "world's smallest and lightest, noise canceling, Hi-Res" earphones. It features an in-ear design, offers IPX4 water resistance, and weighs roughly 4.8g per earbud. The device offers ANC with high-resolution audio, Ambient Sound mode, and touch controls. The 42.8mm-long cylindrical carry-cum-charging case has a Type-C port. It is available in Beige, White, and Black shades.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2

The LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) comes with 5mm audio drivers. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 and AAC, LDAC, and SBC codecs. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It features quick pairing options such as Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

It delivers 6 hours of audio playback with ANC on

On a single charge, the LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offers six hours of listening time. The carry-and-charging case holds charge good enough for 14 hours of additional playback. The earbuds also support quick charging, providing you with up to 60 minutes of play time with five minutes of charging in the case. For convenience, they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N): Pricing and availability

LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) is priced at Rs. 16,990 in India. It is available in Beige, White, and Black colors. It can be purchased via Sony India's web store and other leading online retailers.