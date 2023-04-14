Technology

Free Fire MAX April 14 rewards: How to redeem codes

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to acquire a range of in-game collectibles on a regular basis. Players can purchase the supplies with the gaming currency or access them for free using redeemable codes. The bonuses aid gamers during battlefield combat and help them earn better scoreboard rankings. Check out the codes for today i.e. April 14.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX made its debut in September 2021. Despite being limited to the Android platform, the visually improved battle royale game has gained immense popularity in India.

It boasts a 100 million download count with a favorable rating of 4.2 on 5.

The improved graphics, regular updates, and the free rewards redemption program have contributed to the game's rising popularity among Indian users.

Each code can be redeemed once per player

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must log in to the game's rewards redemption website using their official gaming credentials. Code redemption via guest IDs is not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes lose their validity 12 to 18 hours after release. So, claim them within the mentioned timeframe. Each code is redeemable via Indian servers and only once per player.

Codes can help acquire multiple in-game rewards

The Free Fire MAX rewards are helpful on the battlefield and aid players in climbing the leaderboards. Individuals can obtain costume bundles, loot crates, royale vouchers, reward points, diamonds, skins, protective gear, in-game weapons, premium bundles, and more.

Here are the codes for April 14

The Free Fire MAX codes for April 14 are listed below. Use them to earn freebies. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-NJN5-YS3E W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, SARG-886A-V5GR, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-WFNP-P956 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-64XN-JZ2V FF10-GCGX-RNHY

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your registered Google, Apple, Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, or VK credentials. Pick and paste a 12-digit code into the text box and select "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will help you earn an associated reward, which can be collected from the game's notification section.