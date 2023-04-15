Technology

Jabra Elite 4 v/s Nothing Ear (2): Which is better

The Jabra Elite 4 and Nothing Ear (2) have an operational range of up to 10m

Danish audio equipment brand, Jabra, has introduced its latest TWS earphones, dubbed Jabra Elite 4 in India. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the earbuds directly compete with the recently launched Nothing Ear (2). Both products offer a comfortable fit, optimal sound, noise cancellation, and a range of audio-based features for their price tag. However, which one is better? Let's find out.

The audio wearables offer water protection

The Jabra Elite 4 features a secure in-ear fit, like other Elite series models. The earbuds get IP55-rated water resistance and come in a Type-C compatible protective charging case. They offer tap controls. The Nothing Ear (2) flaunts a transparent design for earbuds and Type-C/wireless charging case. The buds include pinch controls and offer IP54 protection. The case gets IP55 water resistance.

They support Active Noise Cancellation

The Jabra Elite 4 is equipped with 6mm drivers and 4-microphone technology for optimized call clarity. The onboard Mono mode tech allows the usage of each bud separately. Contrarily, the Nothing Ear (2) houses 11.6mm dynamic drivers and three microphones with Clear Voice technology. Both products offer ANC. However, Ear (2) also gets sound personalization. Additionally, the wearables support the Passthrough mode.

The Ear (2) comes with Bluetooth 5.3

The Jabra Elite 4 offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, with SBC and Qualcomm aptX codecs. The Ear (2) enjoys Bluetooth 5.3, with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs. It comes with Hi-Res Audio certification. Both wearables support Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair tech for seamless connection with laptops/mobiles. However, Ear (2) supports dual pairing and Elite 4 connects with up to six devices.

The Elite 4 allows 5.5 hours of playback with ANC

With ANC enabled, Jabra Elite 4 can deliver up to 5.5 hours of listening time per bud and up to 22 hours of overall playback. However, Nothing Ear (2) provides four hours of audio experience with buds and 22.5 hours of total output with case.

The TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 9,999

Both Jabra Elite 4 and Nothing Ear (2) are priced at Rs. 9,999. The former is available for as low as Rs. 6,998 on Amazon and Rs. 7,499 on Flipkart. With Elite 4, you get color options including Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. However, the Ear (2) is offered in a single White color variant.

Which audio wearable should you consider?

The Jabra Elite 4 and Nothing Ear (2) bear a similar price tag. However, with e-commerce discounts, the Elite 4 is slightly cheaper and hence more considerable. If the price difference of Rs. 2,000 doesn't make much difference to you, then go for the Ear (2). It gets a refreshing design, larger audio drivers, 40dB of ANC, LHDC 5.0 codec, Qi compatibility, and more.