Twitter's crackdown on free API leaves users, developers in limbo

Apr 07, 2023

Twitter's new API tiers are very expensive

Twitter has finally begun shutting down access to its free API (Application Programming Interface). The company first said it would cut off its free API in early February. However, it delayed making a move. Last week, Twitter announced new paid API tiers and that has seemingly triggered the new action. Twitter's decision to end the free API has affected thousands of developers and users.

Why does this story matter?

The free API was an important part of the Twitter ecosystem. Several third parties used the API to create bots and other applications that connect to Twitter.

Over the years, developers have come up with some fun tools. The end of free API will most probably bring an end to that.

We don't know how many will go for the paid tiers.

There are three new tiers: free, basic, and enterprise

The end of Twitter's free API comes after the company abruptly stopped third-party clients from accessing its API. The social media site's new API policy, announced last week, ends the free API as we knew it. There are three new tiers: free, basic, and enterprise. The company had said old tiers would be shut off "over the next 30 days."

Twitter has disconnected everyone from free API without warning

It seems things haven't worked exactly the way Twitter promised. That shouldn't be surprising at this point. Developers, bot makers, apps and websites, researchers, and others who relied on the API were disconnected without warning. To make matters worse, the company seems to have communicated very little with its developers. Twitter's developer forums are now filled with confused developers.

Many apps and bots are affected

The shutdown of Twitter's free API has affected many apps and bots. Many companies and app/bot makers have notified users about the new development. Affected bots and apps include Feedbin, TweetShift, TweeseCake, TWBlue, Cheap Bots, Thread Reader App, and Done Quick, among others. The API change has also affected Substack. Writers were unable to embed tweets in their Substack stories.

Twitter's move is causing chaos for both developers and users

Shutdown will affect Twitter's functionality with other apps/websites

The free API has played a significant role in making Twitter what it is today. So, how would shutting it off affect the platform? Twitter's CEO Elon Musk justified the decision by saying the free API was "abused badly." The shutdown is expected to affect Twitter's functionality with other apps and websites. It, however, gives the company another revenue stream (if people subscribe).

The new API tiers are exorbitantly priced

Speaking of the new revenue stream, Twitter's new paid API tiers are exorbitantly priced. There is a free tier, but it only provides write-only access with the ability to post 1,500 tweets. The basic tier is worth $100 per month. The company is yet to reveal how much the enterprise tier costs, but it could go as high as $40,000 per month.