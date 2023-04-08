Entertainment

'Aadujeevitham': Director Blessy reacts to Prithviraj Sukumaran-led film's trailer leak

'Aadujeevitham': Director Blessy reacts to Prithviraj Sukumaran-led film's trailer leak

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Helmed by National Award-winning director Blessy, 'Aadujeevitham' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead

The trailer of Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was dropped late on Friday (April 7) by its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the official release came after it was leaked online. Reportedly, it was an international website that allegedly leaked the clip along with a report on the film, which the makers called an "unintentional release." Now, its director Blassy has reacted to the leak.

Makers shocked over alleged leak

According to a report in The Federal, the makers of the upcoming movie were left shocked after the trailer was leaked. Quoting a source close to the film, the report said, "Since yesterday night, we have been getting calls and it has gone viral, with many praising what they have seen. From what we gather, there is international traction."

Leaked footage was unedited version, says Blessy

The film's director, Blessy, said it was raw, unedited footage. "It was an unedited version, which was sent to distributors across the world, mostly in the US. It is not at all the final product. We were planning to send it for some festival circuits. Post-production work is still going on in Mumbai and Chennai. Much more work is pending," he told The Federal.

Sukumaran also called leak 'unintentional release'

Since the footage was already available online, it led the makers to drop the trailer officially on Friday night. Sharing it on Twitter, Sukumaran clarified the footage was meant exclusively for international festivals, adding that it was not an intentional leak but an unintentional release. Meanwhile, the trailer, which is a little over three minutes in length, promises a gripping tale with spectacular visuals.

Sukumaran reacts to leak; shares official trailer

'Aadujeevitham' based on novel

The film is based on popular Malayalam writer Benyamin's novel, titled Goat Days (Aadujeevitham). It is reportedly a true story exploring slavery in modern times. As per reports, Sukumaran shed around 24 kilograms for the role and looked unrecognizable in the trailer. He is also joined by actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in the film. Meanwhile, the novel is banned in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.