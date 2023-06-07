Entertainment

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Manushi Chhillar to play a hacker

Jun 07, 2023

Here's what Manushi Chhillar will portray in Akshay-Tiger-led 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mark your calendars, Eid 2024 will bring forth the highly-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, the movie has been creating waves since its announcement in 2022. Adding to the excitement, a report has teased the role of the female lead, played by Manushi Chhillar.

Why does this story matter?

After winning the prestigious Miss World 2017 pageant, Chhillar leaped into the realm of acting.

She marked her debut alongside Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's period action-drama Samrat Prithviraj, released in 2022.

Despite the film not meeting box office expectations, Chhillar garnered praise for her performance.

Now, if Chhillar's second Bollywood film can charm audiences and critics, remains to be seen.

Chhillar's character will bring intriguing plot twists

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Chhillar will be portraying the role of a hacker in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, who'll bring intriguing plot twists to the storyline. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "The filming for the movie has already been completed, except for a few song sequences, which will be shot in the coming days."

Prithviraj Sukumaran to play AI, robotics scientist

A few days ago, the aforementioned publication reported Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray the role of a scientist involved in artificial intelligence, drones, and robotics in the movie. The report mentioned, "The makers were on the hunt to rope in a credible actor for the part of the antagonist. The idea was to develop a character that calls for a union of two action heroes."

What is the storyline of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'?

The storyline of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is currently being kept under wraps. However, according to reports, the movie will feature an intense face-off scene between Kumar and Shroff, along with the presence of Sukumaran. The film will boast never-seen-before action sequences filmed at real locations. It has been shot in exotic and unseen locations like Scotland, London, India, and the UAE, reportedly.