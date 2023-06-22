Entertainment

Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' trailer promises a twisted murder mystery

Vidya Balan's upcoming film Neeyat promises a gripping murder tale from a whodunit narrative. The makers released the trailer of the upcoming film which is slated for a theatrical release on July 7. Balan is known for donning complicated, off-beat characters and this film is no exception. The trailer gives us a glimpse of director Anu Menon's world.

The story is set in Scotland, where billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) gets murdered at his own party. The cast is headlined by Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, Shashank Arora, and Shahana Goswami, among others. Balan will be seen as a detective in this project. It is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

