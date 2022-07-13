Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Tracking Kareena Kapoor Khan's remuneration over the years

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 13, 2022

Take a look at how Kareena Kapoor Khan's pay graph has changed over the years.

A shining star of the Kapoor khandaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling hearts for decades. She stepped into Bollywood in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. In her 22-year-long career, she has starred in several noteworthy films such as 3 Idiots, Heroine, and Jab We Met, among others. Let's take a look at how her success has impacted her pay graph.

#1 She received Rs. 11,000 for a role she never did!

Did you know Kapoor Khan has a connection with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's classic romance film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)? She once revealed that she was slated to play Nandini's character and Bhansali had even paid her Rs. 11,000 as a signing amount! However, back then, she decided to continue her studies and the role eventually went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan instead.

#2 Kapoor Khan earned Rs. 50L for her debut film

The Udta Punjab actor was initially supposed to foray into the industry with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, but walked out since her role was allegedly not meaty enough. She later debuted with Refugee, which revolved around the horrific India-Pakistan partition. Kapoor Khan was reportedly paid Rs. 50L for this film, which is significant considering its total budget was about Rs. 15cr.

#3 When Bebo became an industry trendsetter

In 2008, Economic Times reported that Bebo was the top-earning female star after charging a fee of Rs. 3.5cr for an untitled project, scoring an edge over her then competitor Rai Bachchan. Fast forward to 2019, she debuted on TV as a judge on Dance India Dance and took home a whopping amount of Rs. 3cr per episode. Now those are some impressive numbers!

#4 When she worked for free for her industry friends

While Bollywood actors are known for generally charging a bomb for their projects, work done out of pure goodwill and friendship is also not unheard of. Similarly, Kapoor Khan appeared in the superhit song Marjaani from Billu opposite SRK for free. Not only this but her raging chartbuster Fevicol from Dabangg 2 was also done only due to her friendship with Salman Khan.

#5 Check out her remuneration for 'Veere Di Wedding'

The 2018 film Veere Di Wedding was marketed as a female-centric movie and clicked particularly well with the urban audience. For playing the role of Kalindi Puri, the Kurbaan actor was reportedly paid Rs. 7cr. The film, produced by Rhea Kapoor, was also special for Kapoor Khan since it was her first project after the birth of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

#6 She has reportedly been paid Rs. 8cr for her next

The 41-year-old was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan. Now, she will return to the screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with her Talaash and 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. She'll be playing Khan's love interest Rupa and has reportedly pocketed an amount of Rs. 8cr. The remake of Forrest Gump is slated to release on August 11.