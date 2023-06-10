Entertainment

Box office: 'Transformers 7' maintains steady pace in India

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast' will be competing with 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' which released a week prior

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been performing well in India and abroad. It has witnessed two successful days in the theaters, registering decent collections. Speaking of its earnings in India, the film, which follows the adventures of the Autobots, is expected to rake in a total of Rs. 14.5 crore by the end of its first Saturday, as per industry tracker Sancilk.

Why does this story matter?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh edition in the Autobots franchise, which was released as a sequel to Bumblebee. It is also the prequel to the original film, Transformers, which was released in 2007. The latest release of the franchise will be followed by Transformers One, slated to release in September 2024, and will be directed by Josh Cooley.

Good start at box office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released on Thursday in India in multiple languages. Per Sancilk, it opened to Rs. 4.4cr (English: Rs. 2.5 crore, Hindi: Rs. 1.35 crore, Telugu: Rs. 30 lakh, and Tamil: 25 lakh crore). The film reportedly recorded an overall occupancy (English) of 11.31%, with morning shows at 8.37%, afternoon at 10.99%, evening at 10.90%, and night shows at 14.96%.

Film expected to earn well in first weekend

According to Sancilk, the film is expected to perform better over the weekend. On Friday, it reported the movie collected a total of Rs. 4.89cr; the English version's earnings stood at Rs. 2.81cr, followed by Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil at Rs. 1.55cr, Rs. 26L, and Rs. 27L (rough data). On Saturday, it may earn Rs. 5.21 crore, taking the tally to Rs. 14.5 crore.

Raked in $8.8M through previews

Speaking about its US collections, it went on to collect $8.8 million through its preview shows which were held on Thursday. Per Variety, it may rake in about $50M to $60M over the weekend. However, reports are also suggestive that it may witness a tough fight with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is looking at earning $45 million to $55 million.

