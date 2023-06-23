Entertainment

'Tiger 3' first cut locked; Salman-Katrina to start dubbing: Report

'Tiger 3' first cut locked; Salman-Katrina to start dubbing: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 01:50 pm 1 min read

'Tiger 3' dubbing to commence soon

YRF Spy Universe is on a roll! From back-to-back announcements to keeping the anticipation high, Aditya Chopra and his team are in beast mode right now. Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 is in the buzz for a long time and reports are rife that the first cut of the film has been locked by the makers and dubbing is to commence soon.

Makers aim to make the film ready by August

The third installment of the Tiger franchise marks the fifth film of the spy universe. After the humongous success of Pathaan, Tiger 3 is set to be the next money spinner. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign."

Cast, release date, and anticipation

The Maneesh Sharma directorial will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Katrina Kaif is set to start dubbing for the film and Salman will join her next week. Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film is set to release in Diwali and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the visual spectacle and the Khan duo on screen.

Share this timeline