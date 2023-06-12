Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shows exorbitant rise in weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 10:50 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a typical family entertainer. And, the fact that this genre is working has been proved as the film saw an exorbitant rise on the weekend. It has outperformed itself and the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has the window to rake in money till the release of Adipurush. However, this romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics.

Crossing the coveted Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 7.02 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 53.55 crore. The film has been working well in the Tier II and Tier III cities of India. The ensemble cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

