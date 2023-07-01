Entertainment

#JeeLeZaraa: After Priyanka's rumored exit, Twitter wants Deepika to join

Would you like to see Deepika Padukone in 'Jee Le Zaraa'?

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa is a case like no other. When it was announced in 2021 with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif, fans' excitement went through the roof. However, the project has failed to take off, allegedly due to a schedule mismatch, and now, reportedly, Chopra Jonas has approached the exit door. Now, fans want Deepika Padukone to join JLZ.

Why does this story matter?

Akhtar's directorial record includes genre-defining films like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya and the rare remake (and its sequel) done right—Don and Don 2. Hence, when Akthar announced JLZ with the top three female stars of Bollywood, it pumped up the cinephile community. JLZ is also expected to be constructed along the same lines as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaraa, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani might be approached: Reports

As per a report by Movified Bollywood, the Aitraaz actor has walked out of the project due to "continuous delays," and now, she might be replaced by either Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani. To provide background, the film has failed to go on floors allegedly because the schedules of the three actors never coincided well. PCJ is engaged with her Hollywood commitments, too.

Padukone's fans wish to see her in 'JLZ'

Meanwhile, several Twitter users have flooded the social media site asking Akhtar to approach Deepika Padukone, stressing that "she will be a perfect fit." While some said that they would love to see her share the screen with two actors she hasn't worked with before, others pointed out that this could mark Akhtar's debut directorial collaboration with Padukone. "Let's trend #WeWantDeepika," tweeted a fan.

Some fans have lost hope, want 'JLZ' to be scrapped

The last update about JLZ came in March this year when Akhtar shared an image from a desert in Rajasthan, where he had reportedly gone to visit a location for the shoot. However, there has been no update after that. Considering the innumerable delays, some fans have also asked to "shelve the entire project," saying it would mean nothing after so many hiccups.

