#SocialMediaBuzz: Netizens link Warner Bros. fire to 'Oppenheimer's' marketing tactics

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 01, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

A fire accident occured at Warner Bros. Studios' lot in Barbank on Friday

A fire broke out at Warner Bros. Studios' Barbie lot in Burbank on Friday (local time), reportedly preceded by the sound of an explosion. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the latest reports say the fire was triggered by a blown transformer. However, after the news broke out, netizens attributed the incident to Barbie rival Oppenheimer's marketing team—referencing the atom bomb's creation—albeit in jest.

Why does this story matter?

The clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer is only three weeks away, but their respective fan groups have been engaged in debates since 2022. Both films, especially the Barbie team, have embarked on extravagant promotional activities and implemented aggressive marketing strategies. The intensity of the competition has even led some to jokingly speculate that the recent WB Studios fire incident was intentional rather than accidental.

Marketing for 'Oppenheimer' is insane: Netizens resorted to dark humor

Given Oppenheimer is based on the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, a leading physicist in the Manhattan Project—responsible for developing the first atomic bomb—some netizens suggested the fire accident was a deliberate strategy by Oppenheimer's team to compete with Barbie. Taking to Twitter, a user commented, "Who said the Oppenheimer wouldn't rival Barbie?" Meanwhile, another wrote, "Guess the Oppenheimer's marketing is finally ramping up."

Take a look at this Twitter user's comment on fire

Meanwhile, 'Barbie's team collaborated with Airbnb for extravagant promotion

Meanwhile, aerial footage captured by KCAL News last week showcased a stunning three-story hot-pink mansion in Malibu, resembling the iconic Barbie DreamHouse. Reportedly, this property has been listed on Airbnb, and in collaboration with Warner Bros., two lucky fans will have the chance to experience a one-night stay at the location. Interestingly, its host will be Ken (played by Ryan Gosling in Barbie).

Other extravagant marketing efforts by 'Barbie's team

In addition to the Airbnb partnership, Barbie's marketing team has forged multiple collaborations to promote the upcoming film. One among these is the collaboration between Mattel and Xbox, resulting in an exclusive partnership for in-game content in Forza Horizon 5. Another exciting partnership is between Aldo and Barbie for the launch of a limited-edition range. The collection showcases '90s-inspired footwear, bags, and jewelry.

