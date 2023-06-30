Entertainment

'Jawan' music rights sold at Rs. 36cr to T-Series: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 05:22 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' music rights sold to T-Series

Shah Rukh Khan is currently at the peak of his career. His upcoming film Jawan is in such a high buzz that fans are rooting for every single update. There are several leaked footages of the Atlee directorial making rounds on social media. Amid this, reports suggest that the film's music rights have been sold at a whopping Rs. 36 crore to T-Series.

Release date and huge anticipation

Jawan's music is being helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ever since the announcement teaser, fans are anticipating a power-packed album. As per reports, the makers are aiming to release the teaser on July 7. The film is slated for a September 7 release. The action thriller will showcase Khan in a never seen avatar and fans are super excited for the same.

Cast and crew of the film

The film promises a stellar cast. It includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Priyanami, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has produced impeccable albums and this collaboration will amplify the music album to a new level. The film will release in three languages—Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

