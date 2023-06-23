Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' diminishes further

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 10:30 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

Adipurush is an example of how a film with a great base and sure-shot box office mileage can crash if the packaging is not good. The film is based on Ramayana and this poor portrayal has hurt the sentiments of many. Initially, the film was a rage at the box office but the subsequent flak from viewers led to a negative word of mouth.

Low chances of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Om Raut directorial earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 260.55 crore. However, the movie received negative reviews from critics. The film's dialogues received huge backlash and makers are changing some of them. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others.

