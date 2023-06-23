Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' holds the fort

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 10:31 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been a sleeper hit, but after the Adipurush fiasco, this film has gained slight momentum as per the box office collection. It is a good sign for the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-headlined project. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and initial collections were decent. This marks the duo's first celluloid release in three years.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 72.46 crore. The upcoming weekend is crucial for the film. Interestingly, this movie has appealed to viewers in tier-II and tier-III cities more than the metropolitan cities. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

