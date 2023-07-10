Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '72 Hoorain' crashes on first weekend

#BoxOfficeCollection: '72 Hoorain' crashes on first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 10:57 am 1 min read

'72 Hoorain' box office collection

72 Hoorain produced by Ashoke Pandit dabbled with some controversy when the trailer had some issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was released on July 7 and has no buzz. The film has not been raking in much and it seems to have a tough ride at the box office. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Tough time lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural drama earned Rs. 47 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.26 crore. Not being able to cross the Rs. 2 crore mark is a bad sign for a film's commercial aspect. The movie is helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The cast includes Saru Maini, Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, and Rasheed Naz, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline