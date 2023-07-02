Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollections: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' hits first double-digit; earns Rs. 10cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 02, 2023 | 10:59 am 2 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' rakes in Rs. 10cr+ on Day 3, as per early estimates

After showcasing their incredible chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha. This musical romance—released on Thursday—garnered resoundingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics and earned Rs. 9.25cr on its opening day. Continuing its streak of strong performance, the film collected over Rs. 10cr (early estimates) on day three on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Satyaprem Ki Katha—bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment—stood out as the only Hindi film to grace the theaters on Thursday. The decision to release the film on Eid resulted in a good opening-day collection at the box office. It holds significance for Aaryan as it marks his second release in 2023, following Shehzada, and notably, Satyaprem Ki Katha is performing better than the action drama.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha's total collections stand at Rs. 26cr: Report

The film witnessed a great start at the box office, although it experienced a slight dip in its earnings on the second day, collecting Rs. 7cr. However, early estimates suggest that the film made a strong comeback on its third day, with projected earnings exceeding Rs. 10cr. If this holds true, the film's total collections are expected to reach approximately Rs. 26.4cr.

Here's everything about 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Helmed by Vidwans, the rom-com drama boasts an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, among others. The film revolves around Satyaprem (Aaryan), a charming Gujarati guy who, despite being labeled as a loser, carries a heart of gold. He meets Katha (Advani), a free-spirited, modern, and outgoing girl—and instantly falls for her. The rest of the story chronicles their troubled relationship.

Meanwhile, look at Aaryan, Advani's projects after 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Following Satyaprem Ki Katha's release, Aaryan and Advani will be seen in several exciting projects. The Shehzada actor has reportedly signed up for two films: an action drama directed by Kabir Khan and the highly-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by Anees Bazmee. Meanwhile, Advani will be seen in S Shankar's Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and might also star in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan.

