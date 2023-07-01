Entertainment

'KKBKKJ's debacle led to Farhad Samji's 'Housefull 5' exit: Report

Written by Isha Sharma July 01, 2023 | 05:33 pm 3 min read

Here's why Farhad Samji won't direct 'Housefull 5'

When Akshay Kumar announced on Friday that Housefull 5 would be released on Diwali 2024, it left fans elated. It will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has been associated with the franchise since 2010. However, what caught everyone's attention was the director's choice—Tarun Mansukhani (Dostana) will be at the helm, not Farhad Samji, who was earlier seen as an obvious choice. Why so?

Why does this story matter?

The Housefull franchise kicked off back in 2010 with Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone. This was followed by three standalone sequels in 2012, 2016, and 2019. While Sajid Khan directed the first two parts, Samji and his brother Sajid Samji helmed the third. Housefull 4, however, was directed single-handedly by Samji, who eventually delivered a superhit film.

Samji reportedly paying for failure of his last film

Considering Samji's track record and long-standing association with the Housefull franchise (he has also been a writer for the films), he was expected to carry forward the franchise's legacy. Still, surprisingly, the baton has been passed on to Mansukhani. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Samji is bearing the brunt of the debacle of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

What was wrong with 'KKBKKJ'?

KKBKKJ can objectively be called one of the worst films of Khan's career, with a muddled screenplay, uncomfortable age gap between him and the female protagonist Pooja Hegde, wafer-thin, cardboard supporting characters, and an overabundance of songs. The much-dreaded remake factor also went against it, and Samji received immense flak for his "inability" to use the superstar correctly. Read our KKBKKJ review here.

Samji blasted online for 'KKBKKJ' and 'Pop Kaun?'

The possibility of Nadiadwala taking this decision due to the immense social media tirade against Samji cannot be rubbished, either. Apart from KKBKKJ, fans were extremely angry at his web series Pop Kaun? and said that he "wasted" legends such as Satish Kaushik and Johnny Lever. Moreover, when the reports of him directing Hera Pheri 3 emerged, some people started a petition against it!

What do people have against Samji?

Writer-director Samji has also co-directed Entertainment, helmed Bachchhan Paandey, and written dialogues for Cirkus, Coolie No.1, Golmaal Again, among others. While some of these minted decent money at the box office, Samji has been at the receiving end of criticism for his "senseless direction" and "unfunny dialogues." People have also accused him of "recycling age-old WhatsApp jokes" and inserting them into mainstream movies.

