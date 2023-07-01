Entertainment

Punjabi singer Ranjit Sidhu dies by alleged suicide

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 01, 2023 | 03:16 pm 2 min read

Singer Ranjit Sidhu's body was found near railway tracks in Sunam, Punjab

Punjabi folk singer Ranjit Sidhu allegedly died by suicide on Friday night, multiple reports revealed on Saturday. According to reports, his body was found near the railway tracks in Sunam town of Punjab's Sangrur district. Sidhu's death has sent shockwaves in the Punjab music industry, which is still reeling under the shocking board daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in May last year.

Body handed over to Sidhu's family

The Government Railway Police (GRP) initially found a body lying near the railway tracks. Following a preliminary investigation, the body was identified to be that of Punjabi singer Sidhu, the son of Nachhatar Singh, GRP SI Jagwinder Singh told local media. After conducting the post-mortem examination, the body of the late singer was later handed over to his family for the last rites.

Sidhu allegedly harassed by relatives

Several reports, quoting Sidhu's wife, claimed that Sidhu took the drastic step after being harassed mentally by his relatives. His wife reportedly alleged that the singer was disturbed due to the differences with his extended family, further claiming that he was fed up with the family, which is why he allegedly took the extreme step. He reportedly got his daughter married some time back.

Police have registered case: Reports

Though the body was found late on Friday night, the identification of the deceased was reportedly done on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the police have already registered a case against a few people. The case of his alleged suicide is under investigation, while the cause of death is not yet known since a detailed post-mortem report is awaited.

