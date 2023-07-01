Entertainment

Arshad reveals what he thinks about being 'replaced' by superstars

Arshad reveals what he thinks about being 'replaced' by superstars

Written by Isha Sharma July 01, 2023 | 07:46 pm 2 min read

Arshad Warsi made some notable revelations in a recent interview

Arshad Warsi made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and has been part of numerous memorable Hindi films like Munnabhai MBBS, Hulchul, and the Golmaal series. Not just that, he also hosted the first season of Bigg Boss (2006). However, there have been some projects where bigger stars took over the mantle from him. Now, Warsi has shared his thoughts on this.

Was Warsi 'replaced' in 'Bigg Boss'? Here's truth

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since season four. Noting this, Warsi told Amar Ujala, "I couldn't do the next season (second) as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best host the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a Dabangg like Salman."

Here's why we didn't see him in 'Jolly LLB 2'

One of the most critically acclaimed films in Warsi's career is Jolly LLB, but he didn't reprise his role in Jolly LLB 2, which was headlined by Akshay Kumar. Clearing the air, Warsi said, "Jolly LLB 3 is in the making...you will see Akshay teaming up with me. This was the original plan — I'd feature in the first, and he'll do the second."

'Hulchul' actor recently spoke about losing work to others

Separately, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama last month, Warsi revealed, "I think I am quite underused. I could have done many, many projects." "There were many projects that I was supposed to do, and then last minute, it was given to other people, and then I realized they shouldn't have done that because I would have done a far better job," he added.

Upcoming projects: 'Banda Singh' and 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'

Warsi was last seen in JioCinema's Asur 2, which was critically acclaimed. He is awaiting the release of Banda Singh, which co-stars Meher Vij and has been directed by Abhishek Saxena. We will reportedly also see him in Abhishek Dogra's Jeevan Bheema Yojana, co-starring Vijay Raaz. He also has Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 in his kitty, though it is yet to go on floors.

Share this timeline