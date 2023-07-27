#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' is going to stay and slay

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

Christopher Nolan has built a consolidated fan base over the years. The adept filmmaker has the hype and this time he has delivered Oppenheimer which is touted to be his best work on celluloid. The film has been raking in quite well, however being an R-rated film has hampered its global box office collections. In India, the film is minting really well though.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 5.94 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 67.94 crore in India. The movie is going through minor fluctuations but the consistency is a good thing. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Jack Quaid, and Rami Malek, among others.

