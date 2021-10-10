It's official! Cillian Murphy to lead Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 07:43 pm

Cillian Murphy confirmed to lead Christopher Nolan's next World War II thriller

Christopher Nolan's next project on scientist J Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atom bomb during World War II has found a leading man and a release date, too. Officially titled Oppenheimer, the war piece will be led by Cillian Murphy, a frequent collaborator of Nolan. Backed by Universal Pictures, the movie has booked July 21, 2023 release slot for now.

Details

Universal Pictures is backing the project after Nolan-Warner Bros. split

As per Deadline, the iMax-shot thriller will follow the journey of "the father of the atomic bomb" as he discovers the biggest weapon to save humanity. The Peaky Blinders actor's association with the project had been in contention ever since news of the filmmaker searching for a new studio spread. This came after Nolan's split from Warner Bros. and Universal won Oppenheimer's rights.

No to streaming

We can expect 'Oppenheimer' release to be strictly theatrical globally

Following a bidding war win, Universal will now release the movie in North America, alongside distributing it to theaters all across the world. Given Nolan's tiff with Warner Bros. was regarding the studio's decision to dump all of its major 2021 releases on HBO Max the same day of their theatrical release, Universal will be careful about strictly sticking to theatrical releases only.

Crew

Nolan is also writing the script, co-producing the venture

Apart from directing the period film, the 51-year-old will also be writing it. The story is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Reportedly, Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven with Nolan are producing the venture. Frequent collaborators cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame, composer Ludwig Göransson are associated, too.

Offering

His last, 'Tenet', became most-watched film in India post lockdown

For now, the production of Oppenheimer is set to begin in early 2022. Notably, all three—the director of photography, the editor, and the music composer—have previously worked with Nolan on his last project, Tenet. His most recent offering became the first Hollywood tentpole to open in theaters after the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown and was crowned the most-watched film in India post the lockdown.