#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is on a safe run

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 11:21 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha had a good run at the box office in the first week as it surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark. Even though the collections have diminished a bit on weekdays, the makers are anticipating a significant rise on weekends. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Viewers loved the chemistry between Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial minted Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 52.91 crore. It will face some competition from Vidya Balan's Neeyat. The cast of the romantic drama includes Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Anuradha Patel, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

