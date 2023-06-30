Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor opens up on targeting two projects per year

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has revealed her career roadmap

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has remained in the news due to her personal life, opinions, fashion sense, and recent global outings. However, she has been away from work for some time, owing to her decision to spend time with her husband and subsequently due to pregnancy. Now that she's back in the game, she's expressed the desire to sign two projects per year.

Why does this story matter?

The Neerja actor's last full-fledged appearance was in The Zoya Factor in 2019. The film co-starred Malayalam﻿ star Dulquer Salmaan (in his sophomore Hindi movie outing). However, it tanked critically and commercially. Post that, Kapoor Ahuja took a break from work due to personal commitments and her pregnancy. She and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu in August last year.

Kapoor Ahuja wants to balance personal-professional life

Kapoor Ahuja said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. I've signed onto two projects: one show and one film that I will start working on." "Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family."

Will the 'Aisha' actor work with YRF soon?

Earlier this month, news broke out that the Delhi 6 actor has joined YRF Talent, which manages artists such as Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor. She reportedly became the first actor to be signed by them despite being launched by a different production house. Hence, we may soon see her headline a series/film bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Ahuja will be seen in 'Blind' next month

Kapoor is currently busy promoting Blind, which will release on JioCinema on July 7. It stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf, among others, and is helmed by Shome Makhija. It's a remake of its namesake 2011 Korean drama. Nayanthara starrer Netrikann, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021, was also based on the aforementioned Korean film.

