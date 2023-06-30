Entertainment

Craziest tasks in the history of 'Bigg Boss'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 30, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

'Bigg Boss OTT' is presently being shown on JioCinema

Whether it is kissing on camera or peeing in the pants, the makers of Bigg Boss have made the contestants do some of the most bizarre tasks. While some seemed to be a little easy to perform, there were many that were challenging enough. Nonetheless, what remains common among all the tasks is how outlandish they were. Here are some of the many examples.

On-screen kiss

In the recent episode of the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 2, co-contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were made to kiss for 30 seconds for a task. Their lip-lock task has since then gone viral. The task gained negative attention as many on social media accused the makers of being "TRP hungry." The digital show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Bathing in cow dung

If you are an avid watcher of Bigg Boss, then you would recall the cow dung task in Season 7 where contestants were asked to bathe in it, quite literally. A bathtub was filled with cow dung and the contestants were asked to lay in it. It was actor Ratan Rajput who rose as a star in the challenge by winning it.

Going bald

Will you ever go bald if someone asked you to? Everyone loves their hair, especially those involved in modeling or the acting world. But actor Apoorva Agnihotri went from bold to bald in one of the challenges during the seventh season. Though his wife, Shilpa Agnihotri advised him otherwise, he went ahead and shaved off his head for the daring challenge.

Applying chili paste on the body

Imagine the burning sensation you will get if someone rubs chili paste on you. And now imagine how it would feel if your entire body was slithered in red chili paste. Just the thought of it will put your body on fire but the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 8, actually went through the ordeal for a task.

Drinking water from a dog bowl

One of the simplest, yet crazy challenges that was thrown at the contestants in the history of the reality television show was the water bowl challenge. All that the contestants had to do was to drink water. But there was a catch to it. They had to drink it from a dog bowl. Now, would you consider taking up such a challenge?

