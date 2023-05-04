Entertainment

How much did 'KKBKKJ' cast earn

Written by Isha Sharma May 04, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Exploring the remuneration of 'KKBKKJ' cast

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in the theaters on April 21 on the occasion of Eid and is his first full-fledged release of 2023. The multistarrer family drama is a remake of Veeram and stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Palak Tiwari, among others. What were the actors paid? Let's find out.

Salman Khan

The leading man of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the literal jaan of the film, Khan's remuneration will make your jaw drop. He reportedly charged a whopping Rs. 125cr to headline the drama and is, naturally, miles ahead of his co-stars when it comes to the paycheck. He was also the producer, so he would reap profits in ways more than one!

Pooja Hegde

Hegde, who works in movies across languages, starred as Bhagya, Khan's girlfriend, and received the maximum screenspace in the family entertainer after Khan, owing to the plot and her appearances in the songs. She was reportedly paid a sum of Rs. 6cr. This was the first time Hegde was paired with Khan and it was also Hegde's first release of the year.

Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu

Venkatesh, who played Bhagya's elder brother and had a prominent role in the second half of the film, is believed to have pocketed about Rs. 6cr for his contribution to the project. Jagapathi Babu played one of the antagonists and earned Rs. 1.5cr. Moreover, Ram Charan, who appeared for a few seconds in the song Yentamma, reportedly performed the gesture sans any fee!

Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill

Bigg Boss 13 and Honsla Rakh fame Shehnaaz Gill made her Hindi film debut with KKBKKJ and was allegedly paid Rs. 50L. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, dancer-host Juyal and Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill, who played Khan's younger brothers, were at the receiving end of approximately Rs. 70L and Rs. 60L, respectively. Read our Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review here.