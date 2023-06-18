Entertainment

Box office: 'The Flash' eyeing $70M on Juneteenth Monday

Box office: 'The Flash' eyeing $70M on Juneteenth Monday

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 18, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

'The Flash' was released in India on Thursday (June 15) in four languages, including English and Hindi

DC Studios' latest superhero offering, The Flash, was released in the theaters on Thursday (June 15). With Ezra Miller playing the lead and in a double role, the superhero film is expected to collect $70M by Monday at the North American box office. According to reports, the film may benefit from the upcoming Juneteenth Monday holiday.

Why does this story matter?

The Flash premiered at the CinemaCon 2023, which was held in April. It received positive reviews, with Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav terming it the best superhero film he has ever seen. It is the third DC superhero film since 2022, after Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Unfortunately, both of the previous movies didn't meet the box office expectations.

'The Flash' earned $60M in 3 days: Reports

As per reports, the three-day collection of The Flash at the North American box office stands at $60 million. Previously, it was predicted that it might collect $70M to $75M within the first three days of its release. Now, reports suggest that it can benefit from the Juneteenth Monday holiday (a federal Holiday in the US), taking its four-day total to $70 million.

Movie rakes in Rs. 11.45 crore in India

According to industry tracker Sancilk, the DC movie has managed to collect Rs. 11.45 crore in India in the first three days. It also said that the movie might earn another Rs. 4.04 crore on Sunday, taking its Indian tally to Rs. 15.49 crore. In India, the film was released in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The maximum collections reportedly came from English.

Everything to know about 'The Flash'

Directed by Andy Muschietti, it stars Miller as the titular superhero (The Flash/Barry Allen). The Flash marks the first stand-alone film of the titular character in the DC Extended Universe. It also brings back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batmen, the Caped Crusaders, along with Michael Shannon playing General Zod, the antagonist. Sasha Calle also features as Supergirl.

Share this timeline