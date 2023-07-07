Entertainment

Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K' to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K' to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 11:12 am 1 min read

'Project K' to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con

Indian cinema is on a different high after the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, Nag Ashwin's ambitious film Project K is set to be launched officially at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event on July 19. Fans are excited with this update because the glimpses released so far have been quite promising and involve high concepts.

Release date and teaser to be launched, too

As per Variety, Comic-Con will be kicked off with a sneak peek of the Prabhas-headlined film. The report states that the title, teaser, and release date will be revealed, too. It is said to be a mythological sci-fi epic. The project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and they shared the update too. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline