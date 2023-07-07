Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' to witness a disappointing opening

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 11:00 am 1 min read

'Neeyat' releases in theaters today

Vidya Balan is one of the most adept Indian actors and she is making a comeback on celluloid after four long years. In the recent past, the actor has delivered noteworthy performances on OTT, too. Her film Neeyat, a mystery thriller releases today and promises an impeccable cast. Even though some hardcore cinephiles are excited, the box office buzz is disappointing.

Word of mouth is crucial for the film

As per Box Office Worldwide, the film is set to earn less than Rs. 50 lakh on Friday and will be dependent on word of mouth. Overall, 2,100 tickets have been sold approximately at national chains. The cast includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora, among others. The film is helmed by Anu Menon.

