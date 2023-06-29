Entertainment

Karan Johar-Salman Khan helped me, reveals Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh

June 29, 2023

Mimoh Chakraborty opened up about how Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped him

Star kids are often called out for being privileged and having easy access to the industry. However, it's not easy for many, too. Mimoh Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is one such actor whose career is on a launching pad for the last 15 years. Recently, he opened up on how Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped him in his career.

Mimoh's bond with Khan

In an interview with Bollywood Helpline, the Jimmy actor said that after his debut film tanked, several projects were canceled. Speaking about his bond with Khan, he said, "Salman Bhai loves dad a lot, and whenever I message asking if I can meet him, he says, 'aaja, come over'. He sits with me, gives me a lot of good advice."

Johar helped in boosting Mimoh's career this way

He spoke about how Johar helped him in establishing contacts. He said, "Karan Johar has gone out of his way to help me and Namashi, my brother. He has introduced me to so many people, connected me with so many people and agencies." Mimoh starred in films like Haunted 3D and tasted commercial success. He was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

