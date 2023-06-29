Entertainment

Indian cinema personalities who are now Academy members

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 29, 2023 | 01:17 pm 2 min read

The Academy extended its 2023 membership to 398 artists, including some Indian personalities

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent out invitations to 398 artists to become its member. Among them is a list of personalities from the Indian film industry, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar, and actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Here's everything to know about who all from the Indian fraternity will be joining the Academy as members.

Why does this story matter?

The Academy's invitations have been sent out to film personalities and artists across the globe. This year, a hoard of Indians has been invited to join the organization. It reflects upon the increasing influence and success of Indian filmmaking on the global front. The invitations have been sent under various categories including actors, costume designers, cinematographers, musicians, directors, and make-up and hair stylists.

A look at popular Indian faces in the invitation list

While Ratnam, Johar, Charan, and Jr. NTR are already on the list, there are other popular faces too who will be becoming members of the prestigious film body. These include RRR music composer MM Keeravani, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, and art director Sabu Cyril. Interestingly, Johar and Kapur are the only two big names from Hindi cinema, while the majority are from South cinema.

Most Indian members are from the 'RRR' team

Among those who have been selected from India, the majority are the ones who have worked on RRR. Other than the film's leading actors and the music composer, lyricist Chandrabose, who penned the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, also received the invitations. Surprisingly, the name of the film's director, SS Rajamouli, has been omitted from the list.

Austin Butler, Stephanie Hsu, Taylor Swift also on the list

Speaking about the big names from Hollywood who have been included in the list are actors Austin Butler and Stephanie Hsu, and singer Taylor Swift. Other prominent names include Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, She Said director Maria Schrader, and Avatar: The Way of Water costume designer Bob Buck, among many others. Check out the entire list here.

