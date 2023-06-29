Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is stable and steady

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 11:22 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after a long time. The film was not in buzz and received mixed reviews from critics. At the box office, it was performing well initially but it dipped in between. Currently, it is still raking in well after the negative buzz surrounding Adipurush bogged down its box office collection.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, the film earned Rs. 81.81 crore. The movie is working well in tier-II and tier-III cities. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and Jio Studios.

