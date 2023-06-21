Entertainment

Dhanush announces 'Tere Ishk Mein' as 'Raanjhanaa' completes a decade

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 04:13 pm 1 min read

Dhanush is one of the most adept Indian actors who has broken ground across genres over decades. His Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa became a cult classic over time and is still hailed today for its music, helmed by AR Rahman. On the 10th anniversary of the Aanand L Rai directorial, the actor announced his next Hindi film, Tere Ishk Mein from the Raanjhanaa universe.

The upcoming film is a part of 'Raanjhanaa' universe

In the title announcement video, he is seen in a rugged look running with a Molotov. Dhanush shared a note on Twitter which read, "A story from the world of Raanjhanaa, TERE ISHK MEIN. I don't know what kind of journey awaits me, but I'm sure it's gonna be an adventure." He also stated that Raanjhanaa changed his life.

Twitter Post

