Rediff might raise ₹875cr via an IPO in India

IPO route likely for capital raise

The board of Rediff.com is currently evaluating various fundraising options, including an IPO, private placement, and private equity participation. According to a PTI report, the IPO route is emerging as the most likely way for the capital raise. Ashish Mehrotra, Senior Vice-President for Corporate Development at Rediff, confirmed that they are exploring different fundraising options but have no specific details to share at this stage.