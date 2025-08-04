PhonePe's app store will come pre-installed on these smartphones

French consumer technology brand Alcatel has announced a partnership with PhonePe to pre-install the latter's Indus Appstore on its smartphones. The move is aimed at providing a localized app experience for Indian users. The Indus Appstore offers a range of verified mobile apps and games across 45 categories, all in 12 Indian languages.

Appstore advantages Indus Appstore offers voice search in 10 regional languages The Indus Appstore isn't just about a wide range of apps. It also supports voice search in 10 regional languages, making it easier for users to find what they need. Plus, it offers a video-led app discovery experience where users can preview apps before downloading them. This way, Alcatel users will get an immersive experience right from their first boot.

Market comeback Alcatel aims to be among top 3 smartphone brands Alcatel is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market after a gap of seven years. The company plans to become one of India's top three smartphone brands in the next three years. "As we prepare to reintroduce Alcatel smartphones to the Indian market, our focus is on creating meaningful differentiation through localized innovation," said NxtCell India Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek.