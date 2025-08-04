Who's Stephen Miller, who accused India of financing Russia's war

Stephen Miller, a deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Donald Trump 's most influential aides, has accused India of financing Russia's war against Ukraine by buying oil from it. He also accused India of imposing "massive" tariffs on American goods and "cheating" the US immigration system. His remarks come amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States.

Background Who is Stephen Miller Miller, who was born to wealthy Jewish parents in California's Santa Monica, is known for his conservative views. He became a controversial figure early on, even writing an article at 16 criticizing Hispanic students. After working as a press secretary for Michele Bachmann and Jeff Sessions, he joined Trump's presidential campaign in 2015 on Steve Bannon's recommendation.

Policy influence Miller's role in Trump's administration Miller was instrumental in shaping some of Trump's most controversial policies in Trump 1.0, including the "Muslim ban" and separating migrant children from their parents at the border. He also pushed for changes to H-1B visa processing that affected many Indians. In Trump's second term as president, Miller drafted the order that canceled birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

Miller He also leads White House's Homeland Security Council As deputy chief of staff, he also leads the White House's Homeland Security Council. The HSC is an entity within the Executive Office of the President tasked with advising the president on matters relevant to homeland security. He has called for increased arrests of migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He stated that the country needs 3,000 arrests every day, a staggering increase from the daily average of approximately 650 during the president's first five months in office.