PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹4,900cr in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth ₹4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu . The projects are spread across vital sectors such as airports, highways, railways, ports, and power. A new state-of-the-art terminal building at Tuticorin airport was one of the inaugurated projects. It spans over 17,000 square meters and is expected to boost air connectivity in southern India.

Development focus Infrastructure and energy are backbone of any state's development Speaking at the event in Tuticorin, PM Modi emphasized the importance of infrastructure and energy for a state's development. He said, "Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development. Our focus on these in the last 11 years shows our commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth." The Prime Minister also highlighted railways as a key driver of industrial growth and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

Tribute Paying homage to Tamil Nadu's legacy of freedom While addressing the gathering, PM Modi paid homage to Tamil Nadu's rich legacy of freedom struggle and its iconic figures. He said, "When I am in Tamil Nadu, I feel the pride of this great land. In Tuticorin, I remember freedom fighters like V O Chidambaram Pillai, Veerapandia Kattabomman, and Azhagu Muthukon." The Prime Minister also spoke about ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Britain.