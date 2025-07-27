LOADING...
Nithiin's 'Thammudu' to stream on Netflix from August 1
By Isha Sharma
Jul 27, 2025
12:11 pm
What's the story

The Telugu film Thammudu, starring Nithiin and directed by Venu Sriram, is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 1. Despite its initial failure at the box office, the movie will now be available for streaming in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The decision to release it in multiple languages is an attempt by the makers to reach a wider audience.

Cast and crew

Film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, etc

The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, and Chammak Chandra. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for this venture. It was released theatrically on July 4.

Plot

Focuses on the bond between siblings

Thammudu is a family-based survival drama that explores the bond between a brother and his sister. "The film's story happens in a single night and has gruesome action sequences. The entire cast went through a lot of physical strain to bring the story alive." "I promise that Thammudu will be one hell of an action drama filled with solid emotions and great performances," Nithiin said earlier. It is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.