'Thammudu' arrives on Netflix soon

Nithiin's 'Thammudu' to stream on Netflix from August 1

By Isha Sharma 12:11 pm Jul 27, 202512:11 pm

What's the story

The Telugu film Thammudu, starring Nithiin and directed by Venu Sriram, is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 1. Despite its initial failure at the box office, the movie will now be available for streaming in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The decision to release it in multiple languages is an attempt by the makers to reach a wider audience.