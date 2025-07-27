Nithiin's 'Thammudu' to stream on Netflix from August 1
What's the story
The Telugu film Thammudu, starring Nithiin and directed by Venu Sriram, is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 1. Despite its initial failure at the box office, the movie will now be available for streaming in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The decision to release it in multiple languages is an attempt by the makers to reach a wider audience.
Cast and crew
Film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, etc
The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, and Chammak Chandra. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for this venture. It was released theatrically on July 4.
Plot
Focuses on the bond between siblings
Thammudu is a family-based survival drama that explores the bond between a brother and his sister. "The film's story happens in a single night and has gruesome action sequences. The entire cast went through a lot of physical strain to bring the story alive." "I promise that Thammudu will be one hell of an action drama filled with solid emotions and great performances," Nithiin said earlier. It is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.