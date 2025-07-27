These transactions will remain tax-free

No GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that there are no plans to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions over ₹2,000. Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance, made the announcement during a recent Rajya Sabha session. "There is no recommendation of levying GST on UPI transactions of over ₹2,000 from the GST Council," he said.