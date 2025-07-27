Israel announces daily 'tactical pause' in Gaza operations

The Israeli military has announced a daily "tactical pause" in operations across three key areas of Gaza. The decision comes as part of efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. The pauses will be observed from 10:00am to 8:00pm local time in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City. This measure will remain in place until further notice.

Aid facilitation Humanitarian aid delivery routes established in Gaza In addition to the tactical pauses, the Israeli military has also established "secure routes" for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza on a permanent basis. These routes will be open from 6:00am to 11:00pm daily. The move is aimed at easing the movement of aid and civilians in and around Gaza.

Ongoing operations Military operations to continue in other parts of Gaza While the tactical pauses are implemented in "densely populated" areas, military operations will continue in other parts of Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they would continue to support humanitarian efforts while also conducting offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the region. "The IDF is prepared to expand the scale of this activity as required," they added.