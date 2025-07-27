Manchester Test: Will Rishabh Pant bat on Day 5?

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will bat in the second innings of the ongoing 4th Test against England at Old Trafford. The announcement comes after Pant suffered a foot fracture on Day 1 of the match. He was injured while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes 's yorker and was forced to leave the field in pain. India (174/2) might require Pant's services on Day 5 as they still trail by 137 runs.

Injury details Pant fractures toe but scores 50 Speaking ahead of Day 5, Kotak said, "I think he will bat." As mentioned, Pant was hit on his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Woakes's yorker in the first innings. The ball hit his front boot. He was taken off the field in a mini-car. Despite being in severe pain, Pant made a brave attempt to bat again and scored a half-century, showcasing his determination despite the fractured toe.

Match update Kotak praises Gill-Rahul partnership Kotak also praised Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for their unbeaten partnership, which brought India back into the match after a shaky start at 0/2. Staring at a massive deficit of 311 runs, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over. "Both Rahul and Shubman have shown belief and determination. They have been absolutely brilliant with the way they batted," Kotak said.

Injury management Kotak minimizes Rahul's injury concern Notably, Rahul also appeared to be in pain after being hit on the knee by a delivery from Joe Root. However, Kotak minimized the issue. He said it wasn't an umpire's call and suggested that maybe Rahul didn't want to be checked by the physio. "In case of an injury, an umpire cannot stop the physio from checking the player. But I think, in this case, maybe he (Rahul) did not want it," Kotak said.