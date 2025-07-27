Over 25 people have been injured in the incident

Haridwar stampede during Sawan rush: 6 dead, over 25 injured

A stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has left six dead and over 25 injured. The incident took place on Sunday when a huge crowd had gathered on the stairway route to the popular shrine. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the fatalities and said he is heading to the spot for further details.