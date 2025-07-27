Haridwar stampede during Sawan rush: 6 dead, over 25 injured
A stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has left six dead and over 25 injured. The incident took place on Sunday when a huge crowd had gathered on the stairway route to the popular shrine. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the fatalities and said he is heading to the spot for further details.
The stampede occurred during the holy month of Sawan, which sees a surge of devotees at Haridwar. The temple is also a major stop for Shiv devotees or Kanwariyas who visit to collect water from the Ganga during this time. Visuals from the scene showed injured devotees being rushed to hospitals in ambulances and undergoing treatment.
Uttarakhand CM expresses sorrow
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He said, "The news of a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple is extremely saddening." Dhami also said that SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams are on-site and engaged in relief operations. He added that he is in constant touch with the local administration to monitor the situation closely.
हरिद्वार स्थित मनसा देवी मंदिर मार्ग में भगदड़ मचने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। @uksdrf, स्थानीय पुलिस तथा अन्य बचाव दल मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 27, 2025
इस संबंध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूं और स्थिति पर लगातार निगरानी रखी जा रही…