What drew Vaani Kapoor to Netflix's 'Mandala Murders'

Vaani Kapoor , currently featured in the Netflix series Mandala Murders, recently spoke about how the show made her reflect on her own beliefs. The thriller-drama delves into themes of belief systems and personal faith, which prompted Kapoor to introspect deeply. In an interview with OTTplay, she said that as someone who often overthinks, she finds herself questioning things deeply.

Character reflection Kapoor was prompted to think about her own boundaries Kapoor plays Rea Thomas in the series, a role that made her think about her own boundaries when it comes to faith. She said, "Would you do this? Would you do that? How? Where would your faith lead you to, or your beliefs?" "You should have an open mind. You shouldn't box yourself and say, 'What I believe in...' It's very important to have a little room for discovery."

Career evolution The actor was often slotted into particular archetypes Kapoor also spoke about how Mandala Murders is different from the roles she has played before. She said, "I was very intrigued," adding that she has often been slotted into particular archetypes. After Shuddh Desi Romance, where she played a girl from Jaipur, Kapoor was offered multiple similar roles—small-town girls with a rebellious attitude. "I just did this role. Again, the same role? Why would one want to see me again in the same thing?"

Typecasting challenge She expressed relief when she got to play different roles Kapoor expressed relief when Befikre came her way, as it allowed her to essay a character with a different worldview. However, this led to another kind of typecasting. "After that film, I only got bold roles, only sexy, bold glamor roles," she said. Despite this, she has always tried to find realism and depth within the parts in movies like War and Raid 2.

Career dedication Her choices have always been driven by intention, not trend Kapoor clarified that her choices have always been driven by intention, not trend. "Am I looking to do the exact same thing, make quick bucks by doing a couple of similar projects, and be out and done with my career... or am I really here in it for the long haul?" She added, "I genuinely love cinema, and I want to be here... I've never played it safe. At least that's been my intention."