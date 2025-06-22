'Mistry': What to expect from Ram Kapoor's 'Monk' adaptation
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy-drama series Mistry, starring Ram Kapoor, will premiere on JioHotstar on June 27. The show is an Indian adaptation of the famous American detective series Monk and promises a fresh take on the original. In Mistry, Kapoor portrays Armaan Mistry, a genius detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder and multiple phobias who returns to the Mumbai Police as a consultant.
Production insights
Kapoor says playing Mistry was an immersive experience
Kapoor said in a statement, "The whole experience of shooting Mistry was so immersive." "I have deep-dived into this character and understood his quirks, his brilliance and his vulnerabilities." "It is a character very close to my heart, and I am thrilled with how it has come out." As per Firstpost, he quipped about the "chaos" his character brings. "When you guys see it, you'll see there's chaos in every episode. But that's Mistry's world."
Trailer reaction
About the show and cast
The show will give the fans a deep dive into Mistry's unique and eccentric investigative methods and his struggles with his multiple fears. The series also stars Mona Singh as the Senior Police Officer Sehmat Siddiqui, who plays a crucial role in Mistry's journey, while Shikha Talsania plays Mistry's assistant. It is directed by Risab Seth and features Kshitish Date and Dipak Dhar in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, you can catch up on Monk on JioHotstar.