'Mistry': What to expect from Ram Kapoor's 'Monk' adaptation

Production insights

Kapoor says playing Mistry was an immersive experience

Kapoor said in a statement, "The whole experience of shooting Mistry was so immersive." "I have deep-dived into this character and understood his quirks, his brilliance and his vulnerabilities." "It is a character very close to my heart, and I am thrilled with how it has come out." As per Firstpost, he quipped about the "chaos" his character brings. "When you guys see it, you'll see there's chaos in every episode. But that's Mistry's world."