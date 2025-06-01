Samantha's 'Subham' arrives on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
The horror-comedy Subham, which marked the production debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is all set to make its digital premiere.
After a successful theatrical run, the film will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 13.
The movie was released in theaters on May 9 and stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and Shalini Kondepudi.
Film details
'Subham' is a horror-comedy film
Subham is a horror-comedy film with a unique blend of humor and horror that has resonated with family audiences, particularly women, due to its relatable storytelling.
Prabhu also had a cameo in the film.
The movie, directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, opened to positive reviews.
Statement
Prabhu's confidence in the film
Speaking about the film, Prabhu earlier said, "Subham has turned out very well. It has a solid story, and I have a lot of faith in this film."
"I've been in the industry for nearly 15 years now. With all this experience, I felt it was the right time to start a production house."
On the acting front, she is currently working on Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.