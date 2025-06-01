What's the story

The horror-comedy Subham, which marked the production debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is all set to make its digital premiere.

After a successful theatrical run, the film will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 13.

The movie was released in theaters on May 9 and stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and Shalini Kondepudi.